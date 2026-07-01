/Why UK roads break in 40°C heat while India’s survive much higher temperatures

New Delhi: High temperatures across parts of Europe have softened and damaged road surfaces in the United Kingdom. In contrast, India experiences temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius during peak summer every year, but such a situation is not commonly seen. The reason is that each region builds its roads to suit different weather conditions.
Road construction in the United Kingdom and much of Europe has long been done with cold weather in mind rather than intense heat. Roads in these regions need to handle freezing conditions where water seeps into small cracks, freezes, expands and then breaks the surface apart.
Over time, this cycle can cause major structural damage if the material is not flexible enough. To manage this, European roads use hot-rolled asphalt and dense asphalt concrete. These materials contain softer bitumen and fine aggregates, which allow the surface to bend slightly without cracking during freezing conditions. This flexibility helps the road survive winter stress and repeated temperature changes.
The same feature that protects roads in cold weather becomes a weakness when temperatures rise.
When temperatures move close to 40 degrees Celsius or higher, the bitumen in these asphalt mixes begins to soften. Under heavy traffic, especially from buses and trucks, the surface can deform. This leads to problems such as rutting, sinking patches and uneven stretches of road.
Since prolonged heatwaves have not traditionally been a regular feature of the UK climate, many road networks were not built with long exposure to extreme heat in mind. As a result, even short periods of high temperature can damage older road surfaces.
India has a different set of conditions. Summers are long, hot and intense, and roads are exposed to both high temperatures and continuous heavy traffic. To handle this, Indian road construction depends on harder grades of bitumen such as VG-30 and VG-40. These materials are thicker and keep their form better when exposed to heat.
The higher viscosity of these bitumen grades helps prevent softening even when surface temperatures rise significantly. Along with this, Indian roads use larger stone aggregates, which give the surface extra strength and reduce movement under pressure.
This combination allows roads to maintain stability even during long periods of extreme heat and constant vehicle load.
Road engineering in Europe and India follows different priorities driven by climate. In Europe, managing cold weather has been the main priority, while in India, the focus has always been on heat and long summer exposure.
Because of this, different materials and construction methods are used. Conditions that can damage some European roads are expected when Indian roads are built.
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