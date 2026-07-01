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Why UK roads break in 40°C heat while India’s survive much higher temperatures

The difference is not about which country builds stronger roads. It comes down to how road materials are chosen based on local weather conditions.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:29 AM IST
Why UK roads break in 40°C heat while India’s survive much higher temperatures
Image Credit: The unprecedented heatwave situation in Europe has derailed normal life. (Photo: X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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