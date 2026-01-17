Budget 2026: As February 1st draws near, focus shifts to Parliament, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the budget in Parliament. Although "February 1st" has firmly taken root in the Indian calendar system as Budget Day, it has not been without a struggle, leaving behind many years of tradition under British colonisation in favour of more administrative and nationalist-friendly considerations.

The Shift To February 1: Efficiency Over Tradition

Almost a century back, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. This practice changed in the year 2017, when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley decided to change the date of budget presentation to February 1st. The reasons behind this were two-fold:

Operational Readiness: The presentation of the budget at the end of February gave the government only one month, which was insufficient and resulted in implementation delays as the fiscal year was set for April 1st. The change will now allow preparatory schemes from day one, giving two whole months for implementation with the onset of a new fiscal year on April 1st.

Abolition of 'Vote on Account': The advanced date enabled the Parliament to get the single Appropriation Bill enacted before the commencement of the financial year, thereby dispensing with the necessity of a temporary "Vote on Account" to cover the initial expenses.

The 11 AM Switch: Breaking The London Link

But one of the major symbolic changes was about the timing of the speech, which came in 1999. Normally, the budget was read out at 5:00 PM IST.

This was a colonial relic designed for the convenience of British lawmakers in London. Since India is 5.5 hours ahead of GMT, a New Delhi announcement at 5:00 PM occurred during the British workday, roughly about 11:30 AM. It was in 1999 that the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha moved the time permanently to 11:00 am, thus conveying that India would no longer set its clocks by London's schedule.

Merging The Rails: The End Of A 92-Year Separation

In 2017, the government also scrapped the practice of presenting a separate Railway Budget. For 92 years, the Railway Budget used to have its day in Parliament - this ever-so-long tradition started in 1924 when the railways accounted for the vast majority of India's GDP.

Less Populism: Depoliticise the railways by shifting the focus from announcing new trains for particular constituencies to the long-term health of the railways' infrastructure.

Modern Milestones: From Briefcases To Tablets

The budget has turned out to be an evolving series under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has brought several "firsts" to the tradition:

The Bahi-Khata: She ditched the colonial-style budget briefcase for a traditional Indian Bahi-Khata, or ledger, wrapped in red cloth.

Go Digital: She presented India's first-ever paperless budget in 2021, reading from a digital tablet-a move that has cut the "lock-in" period for ministry staff.

