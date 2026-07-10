/Why uranium deal with Australia is a big boost for India’s nuclear energy dream

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia has boosted India’s nuclear energy programme, with the two countries signing a deal to allow uranium imports from one of the world’s largest uranium-rich nations.
The deal is expected to help New Delhi secure a reliable source of nuclear fuel as it aims to increase its atomic power capacity in the coming decades. India has set a target of growing its nuclear energy capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047 as part of its clean energy goals.
Announcing the agreement, PM Modi said, “Today we have signed an important agreement on nuclear energy.This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give momentum to our clean energy goals.”
VIDEO | Melbourne: "Australia's vast uranium reserves directly linked to India's nuclear journey; historic opportunities to enhance cooperation," says PM Modi (@narendramodi) at India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/pHDbMrPMWI
The agreement allows Australia to export uranium to India for "peaceful purposes" under international safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to a joint statement issued by the two countries.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deal would support India’s efforts to increase its non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity.
"This agreement facilitates uranium exports from Australia to India and help increase the share of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity," he told reporters.
Australia holds nearly 32 per cent of the world’s known uranium reserves, according to information published by the Australian government. However, India had not been part of the country’s uranium export market for years due to legal restrictions and political concerns.
The two countries signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement in 2014, which paved the way for uranium trade. Australia had lifted its ban on uranium exports to India in 2012, but actual supplies did not begin.
Canberra has traditionally supplied uranium to countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and the United States. The latest agreement adds India to the list of major buyers.
Uranium availability is crucial for India’s nuclear expansion plans. The country produces around 8 gigawatts of nuclear energy and has a target of reaching 100 gigawatts by 2047. For this, it needs uranium; and at present, Australia has one of the largest uranium reserves in the world.
Australian uranium is considered high quality, and the agreement is expected to help New Delhi meet the fuel requirements of its ambitious nuclear programme.
This is not an isolated deal. India imports uranium under similar agreements from countries, including Russia and Canada.
The uranium agreement comes as India and Australia have moved closer on defence, critical minerals and technology cooperation. Both countries have been working to build stronger supply chains and strengthen strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific region.
As part of the latest announcements, India and Australia agreed to establish a temporary space tracking terminal on Australia’s Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean. The facility is expected to support India’s space missions.
The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in defence and critical minerals, areas that have become important as supply chains around the world change.
The relationship has also grown stronger through closer people-to-people ties. The Indian-origin community in Australia has witnessed a rise in recent years. According to recently released population data, people born in India have become the largest overseas-born group in Australia.
Experts said the change has been notable.In 2014, the Indian-origin community in Australia was relatively small. But in 2026, it has become Australia’s largest migrant community and overtook the British-origin community. This is considered to be a major transformation.
The agreement also led to a political debate in India. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the previous Manmohan Singh government laid the foundation for nuclear cooperation.
"This is possible only because of the India-US civil nuclear cooperation agreement, which became law on October 8, 2008. The negotiations began after the meeting between Dr Manmohan Singh and President George Bush in July 2005," he wrote on X.
Award-Jeevi has proudly announced that Australia is to supply uranium to India.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 9, 2026
This has been made possible ONLY because of the United States-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement that finally became law on October 8, 2008. It was Dr. Manmohan Singh’s meeting with President…
He added, "The BJP opposed this agreement in and outside Parliament. The Congress brings decisive changes in history, while BJP is known for taking U-turns."
The Minerals Council of Australia also welcomed the agreement. Its chief executive Tania Constable said the deal would strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries.
"Australia and India have a long history of trade and investment. Now there is an opportunity to strengthen this partnership further. This includes uranium exports from Australia to India, which will help India achieve its ambitious targets," she told PTI.
VIDEO | Melbourne: On India-Australia CEO Forum, Tania Constable PSM, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) says, “There's an obviously strong relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese that has existed for a few years… pic.twitter.com/F8XTBR7UJF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
India presently has a nuclear power capacity of around 8.78 gigawatts. The government expects this to rise to nearly 22 gigawatts by 2031-32, followed by additional expansion between 2032 and 2047.
In December 2025, Parliament passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill to liberalise the nuclear sector to private participation. The law permits private firms to build, own, run and decommission nuclear power plants under government regulations.
It also permits activities related to nuclear fuel production, including uranium conversion, processing and enrichment within prescribed limits.
India has depended on uranium imports for reactors under IAEA safeguards. Between 2008-09 and 2024-25, the country imported 18,842.60 metric tonnes of uranium, including uranium ore, natural uranium dioxide, pellets and enriched uranium dioxide pellets.
Experts say the Australian deal is mainly about securing fuel for electricity generation rather than military needs. India has enough uranium resources for its strategic requirements and needs imported uranium to support civilian energy expansion.
The agreement gives the country another source of nuclear fuel at a time when demand for reliable electricity is rising. With increasing needs from industries, technology companies and data centres, nuclear power is expected to play a larger role in India’s clean energy mix.
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