After Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years, his ex-wife Aishwarya Rai on Monday posed questions for the Lalu Yadav family and called his expulsion 'drama' ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party for six years by his father and RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Sunday after a picture with his rumored partner took social media by storm.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, said, "Everyone knows what happened. If they (Lalu Prasad Yadav's family) knew the whole thing, then why did they get him married to me? Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated... The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama..."

She stated that she got the information about the divorce from social media and added that blaming the woman is the easiest way out.

ANI quoted her as saying, "I got information about my divorce from the media. All the information I got was through the media... I did not know what was going on... Ask them, what was the need to ruin my life? Where was their social justice when I was beaten?... Ask them, what about me?... They put the blame on me for everything. Now that it is out, he has had an affair for 12 years and blaming the woman is the easiest way out. When will I get justice? I will continue my fight."

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "... Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated... The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama...," says RJD leader Tej… pic.twitter.com/DC2BXUdJO2 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

Lalu's Family Backs Expulsion Decision

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, backed the expulsion of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the family and the party.

RJD leader Rohini Acharya also supported her father Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel Tej Pratap Yadav.

Rohini Acharya expressed her support in a post on the social media platform X.

She wrote, "Those who take care of the dignity of the environment, tradition, family and upbringing are never questioned. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of decent conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism."

On the other hand, responding the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday posed a question, asking, "What Bihar has to do with Lalu Yadav expelling someone from the party and family?"

The Bihar Assembly Elections are scheduled for later this year.

(with ANI inputs)