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Why was part of a 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan demolished? India demands action

A local businessman allegedly demolished part of the shrine without official approval. Pakistan has announced reconstruction work, while Sikh organisations have demanded accountability and stronger protection for religious sites.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:24 AM IST
Why was part of a 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan demolished? India demands action
Image Credit: Farooqabad gurdwara, Pakistan. (Photos: X)

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