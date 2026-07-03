/Why was part of a 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan demolished? India demands action

New Delhi: India has asked Pakistan to take action after a portion of a 125-year-old historic gurdwara in Punjab province was demolished. The demolition has led to protests by local Sikhs, who say the historic shrine should have been protected.
The structure in question is Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Farooqabad, near Lahore. According to reports, a businessman demolished part of the building without obtaining the required approvals. It triggered protests by members of the Sikh community.
India strongly condemned the incident on July 1 and called for an investigation and accountability for those responsible.
Responding to India's objections during his weekly press briefing on July 2, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the gurdwara was no longer being used for religious purposes because there was no Sikh population in the area.
“It was a gurdwara. But it is no longer in use because there is no Sikh community in the area that could use it for religious purposes. The property is in the hands of private tenants. It was a very old structure and had become dilapidated. People living nearby feared that the building could collapse during the coming monsoon season," he said.
He added, "A similar incident had happened in Lahore. Therefore, keeping safety in mind, the tenants living here began work on two out of the seven portions of the gurdwara on June 24. I must say that permission was not taken from the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), and this was a violation of EPTB provisions."
Andrabi said the board acted on the matter the same day and stopped the unauthorised work.
"The board immediately took action against it and stopped such unauthorised work on the same day, that is June 24. Some parts of the building have been damaged, but the main structure is safe. The tenants have been directed to vacate the building and their lease has been cancelled," he said.
He also assured that authorities would examine the possibility of repairing the damaged sections.
At the same time, the Pakistani spokesperson criticised India's reaction, arguing that objections from a country where, according to him, religious minorities face systematic discrimination were "an irony".
Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incident as "a highly condemnable and premeditated act of vandalism against a revered Sikh religious site".
MEA spokesperson Ranbir Jaiswal said India had seen "deeply disturbing reports" about the demolition of the historic shrine.
"We have seen deeply disturbing reports regarding the demolition of the 125-year-old sacred and historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. Reports suggest that no meaningful action was taken by the local administration or the Evacuee Trust Property Board are also a matter of serious concern," he said.
India urged Pakistan to conduct an immediate investigation and hold those responsible accountable.
"We urge the Government of Pakistan to investigate this matter expeditiously and bring the perpetrators of this reprehensible act to justice," the statement said.
The MEA also called for the immediate restoration and reconstruction of the damaged portions of the gurdwara.
According to Pakistani officials quoted by news agency PTI, the demolition took place without the required no-objection certificates from the concerned departments. Officials said the issue came to attention after members of the local Sikh community staged protests.
The protests prompted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take note of the matter. Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad and announced that reconstruction work would begin immediately.
The news agency reported that the minister visited the site along with the deputy commissioner of Sheikhupura, Assistant Commissioner Imran Ali Harl, officials from the municipal committee, the Auqaf Department and other authorities. He also heard complaints from local Sikhs.
Speaking to the media, Arora said, "Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has made it clear that the government is fully committed to protecting the fundamental rights of minorities and ensuring the security of their religious places under all circumstances."
He said preliminary findings suggested that the property had not been registered as Auqaf land. "I have personally inspected the site and directed the authorities concerned to submit a fact-based report as soon as possible," he said.
"The reconstruction work of Gurdwara Singh Sabha will begin immediately," he added.
Local traders and families living near the site have opposed the reconstruction plan. They say the complex had been lying unused for nearly 80 years and that several families and businesses now depend on the area.
According to reports, the residents fear that reconstruction could affect dozens of households. They have asked the government to provide alternative housing and livelihood options if relocation becomes necessary.
Sikh organisations in India have also condemned the incident. Representatives of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met officials of the MEA and demanded strict action against those responsible, along with stronger protection for gurdwaras and the Sikh community in Pakistan.
“The demolition of a gurdwara building had begun in Pakistan and the structure suffered considerable damage. When protests took place, the Pakistan police stopped the demolition," said DSGMC General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlo.
"We were continuously receiving phone calls. We met the joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and informed him that the gurdwara had been damaged and there was an attempt to encroach upon it. This hurt Sikh sentiments. We were told that the matter would be taken up with Pakistan," he said.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami also criticised the incident. "Ensuring the safety of minorities is the responsibility of governments. Just as we are ensuring the protection of Muslim minorities in India, it is Pakistan's responsibility to ensure the safety of the Sikh community there. We condemn such incidents," he said.
The Farooqabad gurdwara is associated with the Singh Sabha movement, one of the most influential reform efforts in Sikh history. The movement began in the 1870s with the aim of strengthening Sikh identity during a period of social, political and religious change.
The shrine is believed to have been built around 125 years ago.
Farooqabad was earlier known as Chuharkana and is believed to have been founded by Sardar Chuhar Singh during the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The town was renamed Farooqabad after the creation of Pakistan.
The Partition of 1947 led to the migration of most Sikh families from present-day Pakistan to India. Many historic gurdwaras later fell into neglect and came under the management of Pakistan's ETPB.
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