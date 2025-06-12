Why Was Sidhu Moose Wala Killed? Gangster Goldy Brar Replies, Says 'He Made Some Mistake And...'

New Delhi: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India and condolences poured in for the rapper. He was 28.

Canada-based gangster named Goldy Brar and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was the culmination of an inter-gang rivalry. On 23 June 2022, his first posthumous single, "SYL", was released.

Almost three years later, in an interview with the BBC Eye, Satinderjit Singh or Goldy Brar as he is better known spoke about why he and his associates killed Sidhu Moose Wala.

Goldy Brar on Sidhu Moose Wala Killing

"In his arrogance, he (Moose Wala) made some mistakes that could not be forgiven," Brar told the BBC. "We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that."

"Lawrence was in touch with Sidhu [Moose Wala]. I don't know who introduced them, and I never asked. But they did speak. Sidhu used to send 'good morning' and 'good night' messages in an effort to flatter Lawrence, " Brar told the BBC.

Reason Behind Sidhu Moosewala and Bishnoi gang rivalry

Brar claimed that the tension began over a kabaddi tournament in Punjab. "That's a village our rivals come from. He was promoting our rivals. That's when Lawrence and others were upset with him. They threatened Sidhu and said they wouldn't spare him," Brar claimed.

According to the BBC report, tensions were defused through the intervention of Vicky Middukhera, an associate of Bishnoi's and an intermediary. But Middukhera was gunned down in Mohali in August 2021.

"Everyone knew Sidhu's role, the police investigating knew, even the journalists who were investigating knew. Sidhu mixed with politicians and people in power. He was using political power, money, and his resources to help our rivals. We wanted him to face punishment for what he'd done. He should have been booked. He should have been jailed. But nobody listened to our plea. So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard, Brar said.

He also sounded dismissive of India's legal system and said, "Law. Justice. There's no such thing. Only the powerful can... [obtain] justice, not ordinary people like us. I did what I had to do for my brother. I have no remorse whatsoever", Brar told the BBC.