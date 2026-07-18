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Why was the Delhi Police Commissioner removed suddenly?

The MHA on Friday appointed 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing Satish Golcha with immediate effect. The abrupt nature of the decision surprised many within the police establishment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Why was the Delhi Police Commissioner removed suddenly?
Image Credit: Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha hands over the ceremonial baton to his successor, Anurag Kumar. (Image: IANS)

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