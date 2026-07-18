/Why was the Delhi Police Commissioner removed suddenly?

According to sources, the Mahadev betting app angle is being viewed in some quarters as the most significant factor behind the leadership change. They claimed that Satish Golcha’s name had allegedly surfaced in connection with certain individuals associated with the Mahadev betting app network, including promoter Saurabh Chandrakar and his close associates. However, no official agency has publicly confirmed these claims, and no formal statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs has linked Golcha’s transfer to the Mahadev investigation.