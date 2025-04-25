Why Was There No Security Deployment At Baisaran In Pahalgam? Modi Govt Responds

The Opposition asked why security personnel were not deployed at the site of the attack. The government explained that the Baisaran area is customarily secured ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins in June. It is then that the route is officially opened and security forces are deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims who rest at Baisaran en route to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Responding to the Opposition's questions about the absence of security personnel at the attack site, the government stated that the Baisaran area is typically secured ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin in June. It is only then that the route is officially opened and security forces are deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

According to the media reports, the centre stated that local tour operators allegedly began taking tourists to the region starting from April 20, well before the security apparatus had been mobilised for the pilgrimage season. Government representatives at the meeting stressed that the local administration had not been informed about the early commencement of tourist visits, and thus no deployment of troops had occurred.