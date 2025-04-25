Advertisement
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Why Was There No Security Deployment At Baisaran In Pahalgam? Modi Govt Responds

Government clarifies security was not deployed early for tourists; local operators began visits ahead of Amarnath Yatra preparations.

Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Why Was There No Security Deployment At Baisaran In Pahalgam? Modi Govt Responds

The Opposition asked why security personnel were not deployed at the site of the attack. The government explained that the Baisaran area is customarily secured ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins in June. It is then that the route is officially opened and security forces are deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims who rest at Baisaran en route to the Amarnath cave shrine.

According to the media reports, the centre stated that local tour operators allegedly began taking tourists to the region starting from April 20, well before the security apparatus had been mobilised for the pilgrimage season. Government representatives at the meeting stressed that the local administration had not been informed about the early commencement of tourist visits, and thus no deployment of troops had occurred.

According to the media reports, the centre stated that local tour operators allegedly began taking tourists to the region starting from April 20, well before the security apparatus had been mobilised for the pilgrimage season. Government representatives at the meeting stressed that the local administration had not been informed about the early commencement of tourist visits, and thus no deployment of troops had occurred.

