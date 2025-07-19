Why WCL Match Against Pakistan Highlights Indian Stars Hypocrisy On Terrorism- DNA Explained

A national wide debate has erupted as India prepares to face Pakistan in the WCL match scheduled for Sunday night in Birmingham, UK. The outrage comes just 88 days after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 Hindu pilgrims were killed after being asked their religion. The mood across India is one of anger and disbelief as citizens question the decision of former Indian cricket stars to play against a country that continues to shelter and promote terrorism.

Many Indians, including retired army officers, political leaders, religious heads, and the general public, have voiced strong opposition to the match. The core argument: how can Indian players share the field with Pakistani cricketers while Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day and continues to provoke India diplomatically and through terror networks?

Shahid Afridi, who has openly made anti-India statements and participated in rallies against the Indian Army, has been featured in promotional videos showing him preparing to play against India despite not participating in Pakistan’s previous matches. This has been seen as a deliberate provocation, especially since Afridi’s brother, a former terrorist commander, was killed by Indian forces in 2003.

Concerns have also been raised about the financial implications of such matches. Critics argue that participating in this match could inadvertently channel funds to anti-India elements, especially when players like Afridi and Shoaib Malik, who openly support the Pakistani army, are involved.

Amid this backlash, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Absolutely shameless! Hello GoI, what happened to no engagement with Pakistan? We dont have the Pahalgam terrorists yet but here we have an Indian side desperate to resume cricket matches with Pakistan. If nothing else atleast think of those families who lost their loved one in the terror attack. Hello BCCI, ICC - the blood money you’ll seek shows your moral bankruptcy."

Calls have been made for EaseMyTrip, the league’s sponsor, to withdraw support from the Pakistan team entirely. The company had earlier boycotted the Maldives over anti-India comments, raising questions about consistency in its nationalistic stance.

As of now, the match remains scheduled. But the pressure on players and organisers continues to mount, with the nation's conscience calling on them to reconsider what truly makes someone a “legend.”