‘Why Were You Hurried About Waqf Amendment…?’: Mamata Banerjee Launches Fresh Attack Against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the recent Waqf Amendment and communal unrest, accusing the BJP-led government of pushing a divisive agenda and failing to secure India's borders.

Addressing a public gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Banerjee questioned the haste behind the amendment.

"I want to challenge and tell the Government of India - why were you so hurried about the Waqf Amendment? Didn't you know the situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares a border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. I will be happy if it brings good to the country. But what is their plan? To engage in riots by using certain agencies that facilitate movement of people from there? I saw a tweet yesterday quoting Home Ministry sources that Bangladesh is involved in this. If that is the case, the Central government is responsible since BSF guards the borders, not us," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

"State government doesn't have the responsibility to guard the borders. Why did they allow BJP thugs from outside to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. Don't divide the country; unite all instead," she stressed further.

The West Bengal CM further targeted the Centre over inflation and unemployment.

"They (Centre) should answer how many youths have got jobs? The prices of medicines, petrol, and diesel have been increased, but some 'godi media' only speak against Bengal. If you have to say something, come and say it in front of me and not behind me. Some media channels funded by the BJP show fake videos of Bengal. We caught them. They showed eight videos from Karnataka, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan, and tried to defame Bengal. They should feel ashamed," CM Mamata said.

"We believe in Sarva Dharma Samabhava. I believe in Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda. I request you to control if someone wants to create unrest in Bengal by getting agitated by the BJP's statement," she urged the gathering.

The West Bengal Chief Minister emphasised further that there is a tradition of respecting all religions.

"I talk about all religions. Where does BJP go when we renovate Kaali Temple? When we celebrate Durga Puja, they say we don't let people celebrate here. Saraswati Puja is celebrated in every household, and they say we don't let this happen. Everyone should respect all religions; this is our tradition," CM Mamata said.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said 150 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.