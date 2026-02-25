Why yes to Kerala but no to West Bengal? The state name change debate explained

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to alter the name of Kerala to “Keralam,” reviving memories in West Bengal, where a similar renaming demand has remained pending for years. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had earlier passed a resolution to rename West Bengal as “Bangla” and has repeatedly urged the Centre to approve it.

Both Kerala and West Bengal are in election mode, with Assembly polls due this year. And the approval of “Keralam” has revived the long-pending debate over West Bengal’s proposed renaming.

Union Cabinet approves ‘Keralam’

Following the Union Cabinet’s approval, President Droupadi Murmu will refer the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the state Assembly to seek its views under Article 3 of the Constitution.

Notably, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution on June 24, 2024, to change the state’s name to “Keralam.”

TMC reiterates Bengal demand

While congratulating Kerala, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated her state’s pending demand for a name change.

According to a post by the TMC on X, Banerjee “reminded the Centre that a similar proposal to rename West Bengal as ‘Bangla’ has been lying buried for years.”

She further said West Bengal’s “legitimate demand cannot be denied purely because we refuse to bow before the BJP’s high command.”

What Article 3 says

According to an official government statement, Article 3 of the Constitution provides for the alteration of the names of existing states. And as per the article, the Parliament may, by law, alter the name of any state.

Why the two cases differ

Sumit Mondal, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Durgapur Institute of Legal Studies, said Kerala’s change from “Kerala” to “Keralam” is largely a technical correction aligning the English name with its native linguistic form.

“In the case of West Bengal, the change of the name of the state to Bangla for what the Chief Minister quoted mostly for getting preference in administrative meetings with the union government, is ambiguous in itself as the name Bangla has similarities with our neighbouring country, Bangladesh which may create diplomatic tension's between both the nation's foreign policy,” he said.

Explaining the broader implications of renaming, Mondal said, “Diplomatically, changes in the name of a state may create ambiguity due to changes in trade agreements, cultural exchange agreements, as well as promotion of tourism. Moreover, renaming a state with limited technical correction can reinforce ethnic rights of the people in the state but major changes in renaming a state can create an identity crisis of its people living in the state.”

Centre-state politics

Mondal noted that constitutionally, renaming a state is not a Centre-state conflict because Article 3 grants the authority to Parliament, even though the process begins with the state legislature.

He added, “Politically, it creates a clash between the central and state governments, where the opposition party comes to play. There is a political apathy of the party in power towards the opposition-ruled states. As the process seems to be influenced by political considerations, even when framed in cultural or linguistic terms, it often leads to procedural delays and greater scrutiny in the states that are ruled by the Opposition.”

When asked if state’s name changes have tangible governance or economic impacts, he noted that while renaming has limited tangible impacts on administrative, legal, and political domians but, direct economic impact remains marginal.

“As there is no empirical evidence which suggests that a name change alone improves GDP growth, employment, or investment inflows as investors prioritise policy stabilities, infrastructure, ease of doing business, governance quality, and not just nomenclature,” Mondal observed.

While Kerala’s change is seen largely as a cultural-linguistic alignment, West Bengal’s case remains entangled. As both states head into elections, there are contrasting trajectories of their name change proposals, and there are deeper questions of federal balance, regional identity, and political negotiation.

