Why Your Mangoes Might Be Poising You: The Shocking Truth Behind India’s Fruit Market Crackdown

New Delhi: The FTA seized over crates of mangoes across Indian markets. All of them were artificially ripened using a banned chemical called calcium carbide. In fact, a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Food Safety in 2022 found that over 68 percent of mangoes sold in India during peak season contained traces of calcium carbide.

Calcium carbide is a toxic ripening agent that, when used to ripen fruits, can release harmful substances like arsenic and phosphorus - posing potential health risks.

Why is this a big deal?

Calcium carbide is not considered food-safe and its use for ripening fruits is banned. Calcium carbide is a chemical compound that releases acetylene gas when it reacts with water. Acetylene gas, which contains arsenic and phosphorus, can be harmful to human health, causing various issues like dizziness, thirst, irritation and skin ulcers. It is actually a known carcerogen. And its long-term exposure has linked to stomach ulcers, vomitting, digestive distress, respiratory issues and even neurological damage over time.

So, how do you protect your family from this?

Here is your can spot artificially ripened mangoes. Colour - if it is uniformly bright yellow with no greenish tints, that is suspicious. Smell - a natural mango smells sweet near the stem. No smell is equal to chemical ripening. Touch - if it is mushy all over, throw it out. Natural mangoes have firm patches. Skin - look for burns, black spots or bruises. Common signs of chemical exposure.

This is not just about fruits. It is about daily toxins you are feeding your body unknowingly. So next time you buy mangoes choose local, seasonal and trusted source. And if you see unnaturally perfect fruit, walk away.