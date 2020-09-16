Widespread rainfall likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala during next 3 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) said that states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are likely to witness widespread rains during next 3 days.

As per the IMD, the Monsoon Trough lies to the north of its normal position and the western end of the Monsoon Trough is likely to remain close to foothills of Himalayas during next 5 days, while the eastern end is likely to shift southwards from September 19 onwards.

It also stated that an east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 15°N between 3.6 and 5.8 km above mean sea level and it is likely to persist during next 2 days and weaken thereafter.

"Due to the above meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days," the IMD said in a tweet.

Due to the above meteorological conditions, Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana,Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 16, 2020

They added that under the influence of likely formation of a Low-Pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and the consequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the West Coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during September 19-20.

Live TV

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," said the IMD.