WIF launches new global index; US ranks way below India, Denmark in 'Responsible Nations' list

Fed up with American deep-state-backed propaganda rankings, which often rank Pakistan and Bangladesh way ahead of India on various rankings, New Delhi-based WIF came out with a new global ranking that shows even developed nations their accurate place. India on Thursday launched the Responsible Nations Index (RNI), under the aegis of the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF).

The Responsible Nations Index is the outcome of a three-year academic and policy research initiative led by the World Intellectual Foundation, with key scholarly contributions from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity.

The launch event was graced by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Kovind underscored the significance of ethical governance, inclusive development, and moral responsibility as foundational pillars for sustainable national and global progress.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhanshu Mittal, Founder and Secretary, World Intellectual Foundation, stated that the RNI represents a paradigm shift from power-centric metrics to responsibility-centric evaluation of nations, aligning governance outcomes with ethical and humanitarian values.

The event concluded with the release of the Responsible Nations Index Report, marking the beginning of a global dialogue on responsible nationhood and cooperative international progress.

As per the debut Index, Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, Cyprus and Sweden are the top five nations respectively, while India is ranked at 16th position, the United States at 66th, China at 68th and Pakistan at 90th.