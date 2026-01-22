Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009539https://zeenews.india.com/india/wif-launches-new-global-index-us-ranks-way-below-india-denmark-in-responsible-nations-list-3009539.html
NewsIndiaWIF launches new global index; US ranks way below India, Denmark in Responsible Nations list
RESPONSIBLE NATIONS INDEX

WIF launches new global index; US ranks way below India, Denmark in 'Responsible Nations' list

The Responsible Nations Index is the outcome of a three-year academic and policy research initiative led by the World Intellectual Foundation, with key scholarly contributions from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WIF launches new global index; US ranks way below India, Denmark in 'Responsible Nations' listImage: PIB

Fed up with American deep-state-backed propaganda rankings, which often rank Pakistan and Bangladesh way ahead of India on various rankings, New Delhi-based WIF came out with a new global ranking that shows even developed nations their accurate place. India on Thursday launched the Responsible Nations Index (RNI), under the aegis of the World Intellectual Foundation (WIF). 

The Responsible Nations Index is the outcome of a three-year academic and policy research initiative led by the World Intellectual Foundation, with key scholarly contributions from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

The Index introduces a comprehensive global framework for assessing nations on parameters such as ethical governance, social well-being, environmental stewardship, and global responsibility, going beyond conventional indicators of power and economic prosperity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The launch event was graced by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Kovind underscored the significance of ethical governance, inclusive development, and moral responsibility as foundational pillars for sustainable national and global progress.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhanshu Mittal, Founder and Secretary, World Intellectual Foundation, stated that the RNI represents a paradigm shift from power-centric metrics to responsibility-centric evaluation of nations, aligning governance outcomes with ethical and humanitarian values.

The event concluded with the release of the Responsible Nations Index Report, marking the beginning of a global dialogue on responsible nationhood and cooperative international progress.

As per the debut Index, Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark, Cyprus and Sweden are the top five nations respectively, while India is ranked at 16th position, the United States at 66th, China at 68th and Pakistan at 90th. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men muffler
Best Winter Mufflers for Men – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
men sunglasses
Stylish & Protective Sunglasses for Men | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
Chhattisharg news
6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory
delhi police republic day security
Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects
US
What is Trump's Board of Peace that has welcomed 8 Islamic Nations, check
women denim jacket
Must-Have Women’s Denim Jackets – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
women sweaters
Comfort Focused Pullovers And Sweaters For Women On Amazon
electronic
Top Smartphones with Power, AI & Speed | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Uncle dance videos
Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance