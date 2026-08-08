/‘Will be destructive to Tamil Nadu’: State MPs form united front against delimitation push

“If the delimitation comes into force, if the bill is passed, then definitely our voice, our representation in the Parliament will be reduced... Rahul Gandhi, as well as the CM, told very clearly that this delimitation bill should not be entertained and it should be objected to in the first place. But unfortunately, today DMK and AIADMK are absent, and other alliance partners like PMK and DMDK are absent. Their priorities may be different. They are not bothered about the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.