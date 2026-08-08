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‘Will be destructive to Tamil Nadu’: State MPs form united front against delimitation push

The meeting was convened by Chief Minister Vijay to discuss the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise, which has sparked concern in several southern states over a possible reduction in their parliamentary presence. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
‘Will be destructive to Tamil Nadu’: State MPs form united front against delimitation push
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay. (IANS)

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‘Will be destructive to Tamil Nadu’: State MPs form united front against delimitation push
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