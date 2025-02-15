‘Will Be Even Better…’: Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions On Milkipur Bypoll Results, Slams BJP

Akhilesh Yadav On Milkipur Bypolls: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged victory in the Milkipur by-election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the conduct of bypolls and slammed the saffron party. Criticising how the byelection was conducted, Akhilesh Yadav said that the votes of people who were not present were cast. He claimed that the people who migrated or died even their votes were cast.

The BJP registered a significant victory in the Milkipur Assembly bypolls, with its candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeating Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a commanding margin of 61,710 votes. “Will officers be deployed based on their caste?,” the former UP CM questioned.

On being asked about the Samajwadi Party’s preparations for the UP Assembly polls which are slated for 2027, Yadav said, “They can do all this in one constituency but not in 403 constituencies. We will be even better prepared for the 2027 elections”.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of "misusing" electoral machinery to secure victory in the elections. Lashing out at the saffron party after SP’s defeat, Yadav alleged that the BJP carried out "electoral fraud" by "manipulating" officials in the Milkipur seat and added that this will not work in UP Assembly elections.