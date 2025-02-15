Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859288https://zeenews.india.com/india/will-be-even-better-akhilesh-yadav-raises-questions-on-milkipur-bypoll-results-slams-bjp-2859288.html
NewsIndia
MILKIPUR BYPOLLS

‘Will Be Even Better…’: Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions On Milkipur Bypoll Results, Slams BJP

The BJP registered a significant victory in the Milkipur Assembly bypolls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Will Be Even Better…’: Akhilesh Yadav Raises Questions On Milkipur Bypoll Results, Slams BJP File Photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

Akhilesh Yadav On Milkipur Bypolls: Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged victory in the Milkipur by-election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the conduct of bypolls and slammed the saffron party. Criticising how the byelection was conducted, Akhilesh Yadav said that the votes of people who were not present were cast. He claimed that the people who migrated or died even their votes were cast.

The BJP registered a significant victory in the Milkipur Assembly bypolls, with its candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeating Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a commanding margin of 61,710 votes. “Will officers be deployed based on their caste?,” the former UP CM questioned.

On being asked about the Samajwadi Party’s preparations for the UP Assembly polls which are slated for 2027, Yadav said, “They can do all this in one constituency but not in 403 constituencies. We will be even better prepared for the 2027 elections”.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of "misusing" electoral machinery to secure victory in the elections. Lashing out at the saffron party after SP’s defeat, Yadav alleged that the BJP carried out "electoral fraud" by "manipulating" officials in the Milkipur seat and added that this will not work in UP Assembly elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK