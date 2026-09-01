/Who sent death threat to Chirag Paswan? Read here what the unsigned letter says

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has received a death threat through an unsigned letter sent by post, his office said on Tuesday. The letter reportedly warned that Paswan would soon be killed by “hardcore terrorists”.
Following the threat, Paswan's office wrote to the Union Home Secretary seeking an urgent probe into the origin and authenticity of the communication. It also requested a review of the minister's security arrangements.
In the letter to the Union Home Secretary, Alok Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to Paswan, said the matter was particularly serious as the minister is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“I am directed to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the personal security of the Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” the letter stated.
According to the letter, an unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received at the ministry on Tuesday.
“Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries,” Kumar said.
The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers, read: “You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists.”
“The contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to 'hardcore terrorists', are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the Hon'ble Minister,” the letter said.
The original communication was enclosed with the letter for examination by the authorities.
Paswan's office has asked the Union Home Secretary to initiate a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances surrounding the threatening communication.
“In view of the above, I am directed to request that the matter may kindly be taken up on an urgent basis and a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the threatening communication may be initiated without delay,” Kumar said.
The office has also sought a review of Paswan's existing security arrangements and their augmentation, if considered necessary, given the reported threat perception and his scheduled public engagements.
“It is further requested that the security arrangements of the Minister may be reviewed and suitably augmented, as considered necessary, in view of the threat perception and his scheduled public engagements,” the letter stated.
The matter has been requested to be treated with “utmost urgency and priority”. Further details about the source and authenticity of the threat are awaited.
(With ANI inputs)
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