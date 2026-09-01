Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Who sent death threat to Chirag Paswan? Read here what the unsigned letter says

Who sent death threat to Chirag Paswan? Read here what the unsigned letter says

Following the threat, Paswan's office wrote to the Union Home Secretary seeking an urgent probe into the origin and authenticity of the communication. It also requested a review of the minister's security arrangements.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Who sent death threat to Chirag Paswan? Read here what the unsigned letter says
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who sent death threat to Chirag Paswan? Read here what the unsigned letter says
2
3
4
5