Political temperatures are rising after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong pitch referencing Bengal during the victory celebration of the Bihar NDA win at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on November 14. Addressing party workers, PM Modi invoked symbolism from the Ganga’s geographical flow and remarked, “The Ganga enters Bengal only after flowing through Bihar.” Although metaphorical, the statement carried a clear political undertone, hinting that the BJP’s renewed mandate in Bihar could energize the party’s prospects in the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

However, the larger question remains: Will the Bihar formula work in Bengal?

Freebies Politics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Freebies have been one of the key electoral strategies for the BJP in the Hindi belt, including schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which grants Rs 10,000 to women beneficiaries ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, and the recent increase in pensions to Rs 1,100. But such welfare-driven tactics may not be as effective in Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already has an established welfare ecosystem with schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, and Kanyashree, which are deeply rooted in the state’s political and social fabric.

TMC's Stronghold In Bengal

A closer look at Bengal’s political landscape shows that the state has historically been dominated by single-party governance, firstly with the Left Front, which ruled for 34 uninterrupted years from 1977 to 2011, followed by the TMC’s ongoing tenure since 2011. Unlike Bihar, where seats were almost evenly distributed between the BJP and JD(U), and political fragmentation among multiple parties influenced results, West Bengal’s political dynamics remain largely bipolar, making space for regional parties far more limited.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 213 seats with 48.5 per cent of the vote share, while the BJP secured 77 seats with 38.5 per cent, which was considered a significant improvement compared to the party’s previous performance in the state. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced a major setback in Bengal, winning only 12 seats, while the TMC secured 29 seats.

The upcoming election is expected to be a crucial test for the BJP, as it will determine whether the party can regain the trust of voters and strengthen its position in West Bengal politics.

The political pitch in Bengal’s Eden Garden will not be as easy for the BJP as it was in Bihar’s Gandhi Maidan. Unlike Bihar, where the BJP had already been part of the government structure, the saffron party in Bengal remains the primary opposition, while the Trinamool Congress maintains a stronghold, especially in rural constituencies, and has been in power for the last three consecutive terms.

Whether the BJP can convert its momentum from Bihar into electoral gains in Bengal remains uncertain.