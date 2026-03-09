Will BJP do a Maharashtra in Bihar? JDU's future in state hangs in the balance | Analysis

In the long political journey of Nitish Kumar, a new page appears to be turning. With it comes another chapter - the Rajya Sabha. For decades, the Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has dominated the state’s political landscape, shaping governance, alliances, and voter dynamics. A question that is being increasingly raised is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could attempt a strategy in Bihar similar to what it executed in Maharashtra.

What is unfolding in Bihar appears to have been taken from the BJP's Maharashtra textbook. In 2022, Maharashtra witnessed a dramatic political realignment when the BJP backed a split within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. At first, the Mahayuti alliance came forward with Eknath Shinde serving as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from June 2022 to December 2024. However, after the state elections of 2024, when the BJP-led Mahayuti won a decisive mandate, Devendra Fadnavis was made the CM and Shinde his deputy. The BJP is now playing the elder brother's role in the coalitions.

With the BJP steadily expanding its organisational network in the state, the party may look to consolidate its influence and emerge as the dominant political force in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, it is noteworthy that Bihar’s political dynamics differ significantly from Maharashtra's. Caste dynamics, regional powers, and longstanding political identities play a decisive role in the state’s electoral politics.

Future of Bihar politics and JD(U)

With Nitish’s move to the Upper House of Parliament, the Chief Minister’s seat will fall vacant, raising another question about the future of his party and the direction of Bihar’s politics over the next decade.

Nitish Kumar remains one of the most influential figures in Bihar politics and has served multiple terms as the state’s Chief Minister. In the 2025 state Legislative Assembly elections, JD(U), in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), performed strongly and formed the government. Following the victory, Kumar took the oath as the Chief Minister for a record 10th time.

Yet, the question arises: what happens next for JD(U) and the Bihar government?

Nitish Kumar’s personal authority has long remained central to JD(U)’s organisational structure, credibility, and political survival. While the party has several leaders with administrative experience and regional influence, a clearly defined top leadership is still lacking. This raises doubts about whether the party can maintain its political weight in Bihar if Nitish Kumar is no longer at the helm of the government.

For JD(U), the challenge will be two-fold. First, the party must ensure organisational stability and leadership continuity in the absence of Nitish Kumar at the centre of state politics. Second, to efficiently mitigate the challenges that would come from the Opposition.

In another notable development, the timing of which carries political significance, Nishant Kumar, the son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, formally joined JD(U) at the party headquarters in Patna on Sunday afternoon.

His entry into active politics could signal the beginning of a new phase in Bihar’s political landscape. He is likely to play a role in strengthening the party organisation and helping JD(U) navigate the transition in the coming years.

The bottom line remains that Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move represents yet another chapter in his long political career. However, with the veteran leader, who dominated Bihar’s political chessboard for decades, stepping into a new role, it remains to be seen whom the NDA will pick as the next CM and how the state’s political equations will evolve in the years ahead.