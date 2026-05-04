Will BJP win Bengal, can Vijay dent DMK hopes, will Left lose its last bastion? Get set for assembly election results 2026

New Delhi: The final outcome of the 2026 assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be out today (May 4) as counting begins at 8 am. The results are being followed across political circles, especially since three of these states are presently governed by Opposition parties, which adds weight to the results for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

West Bengal: BJP eyes breakthrough, TMC confident of return

West Bengal is the most closely followed contest. For the BJP, the state has been a long political battle with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who continues to hold strong influence in the state. The campaign saw a mix of issues, including voter list revision, corruption allegations, infiltration concerns, cultural identity debates and local issues such as fisheries, all of which set the tone of the campaign.

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Ahead of the counting, uncertainty has been a major feature of the election atmosphere. Reports of deletion of 91 lakh voters during a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission (EC) added to the debate around voter lists. While most exit polls have suggested an edge for the BJP, one has pulled out of projections entirely. However, exit poll numbers are not final results, and the actual results will decide the direction.

Tamil Nadu: DMK alliance in spotlight, TVK enters picture

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls suggest that the incumbent DMK-led alliance could be headed for another term in power. At the same time, attention has also turned to actor Vijay’s new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as a new factor in the state’s political space.

Some projections suggest that the party may secure over 30 per cent vote share, making it an important player in several constituencies.

The Congress, which is part of the alliance, is watching the outcome closely as it looks to protect its presence in the state. However, party leaders have said that they may not have a major role in governance even if the alliance returns to power, as Chief Minister MK Stalin has made his position clear on post-poll arrangements.

Kerala: Test for Left government

In Kerala, attention is on whether the Left Democratic Front under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan can secure a rare second consecutive term. The state has traditionally seen rotation of power between alliances, but the last election broke that pattern.

A defeat for the Left would be politically important as it would mark its exit from power in states where it once had strong influence, after earlier losses in West Bengal and Tripura. The Congress-led United Democratic Front is looking for a return, while the election is also being viewed as an assessment of the incumbent state government’s performance.

Assam: Third term test for BJP

In Assam, the BJP is seeking another term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. While there is an expectation of continuity, attention is on whether the party can secure a majority on its own or continue depending on alliances, particularly with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The campaign saw intense exchanges between political rivals. Allegations of ISI links were raised against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi by the BJP, while the grand-old party responded with corruption allegations against the chief minister.

Puducherry and bypolls

In Puducherry, BJP’s National Democratic Alliance led by All India N. R. Congress chief N. Rangasamy is hoping for another term. However, the presence of actor Vijay’s party has added competition in several constituencies, making the contest more multi-layered than before.

Along with the state elections, counting is also taking place for seven bypolls across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura, covering constituencies including Umreth, Bagalkot, Davanagere South, Rahuri, Baramati, Koridang and Dharmanagar.

As counting begins, attention now turns to how voters have changed the political balance across these five regions and what direction the mandate sets for the coming years.