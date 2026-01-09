Advertisement
NewsIndia‘Will Blast Him’: West Bengal Governor Receives Death Threat Ahead Of CM Mamta’s Protest In Kolkata
WEST BENGAL GOVERNOR ANANDA BOSE

‘Will Blast Him’: West Bengal Governor Receives Death Threat Ahead Of CM Mamta’s Protest In Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose received a threatening email stating, "Will blast him." Following this the Governor's security has been increased.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Will Blast Him’: West Bengal Governor Receives Death Threat Ahead Of CM Mamta’s Protest In KolkataImage Credit: X/@BengalGovernor

Amid tensions between the TMC and the Centre in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose received a threatening email stating, "Will blast him." Following this the Governor's security has been increased.

