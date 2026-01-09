NewsIndia‘Will Blast Him’: West Bengal Governor Receives Death Threat Ahead Of CM Mamta’s Protest In Kolkata
‘Will Blast Him’: West Bengal Governor Receives Death Threat Ahead Of CM Mamta’s Protest In Kolkata
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose received a threatening email stating, "Will blast him." Following this the Governor's security has been increased.
