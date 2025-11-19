'Will Boost Trade, Cultural Ties': EAM Jaishankar Launches Two Indian Consulates In Russia

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised that the opening of the two new Indian Consulates General in Russia would deepen bilateral engagement and mark a new phase in the relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia, EAM said, "This is an important day for us, when we are adding two more consulates, consulate generals in this country. And I want to say that over the last few months, consistent work has been underway to establish these consulates, as you heard from the Ambassador at the earliest possible time."

The event was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, representatives from the governor's office in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, officials of the Russian government, and several members of the Indian community.

Acknowledging the support extended by the Russian government, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko as well as to the regional governments of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk Oblast region.

Highlighting the significance of Yekaterinburg, EAM noted that the region is often called the third capital of Russia due to its industrial importance. He further stressed that the region--a gateway to Siberia-- is also a hub for heavy engineering, gem cutting, defence manufacturing, metallurgy, nuclear fuel, chemicals and medical equipment.

"The region hosts one of the most prominent international economic forums in Russia, the INNOPROM. The opening of the consulate will give impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries," the EAM emphasised.

"Kazan is one of the most visited cities in Russia. I have had the pleasure of going there myself, after Moscow and St. Petersburg, and with good reason, the region is a multicultural and multi-ethnic hub and acts as a bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia. The consulate will help strengthen people-to-people ties by encouraging cross-cultural exchanges and ITEC participation. Kazan is well known for its oil production and refining for fertilisers, automobiles, defence, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment," he added.

EAM Jaishankar expressed hope that the Indian diaspora, the business community and especially young students would benefit from the consular services and diplomatic presence of India in the two regions.

"I'm very sure that the opening of these consulates will not only enhance our diplomatic presence in Russia, but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technology, and even academic and cultural ties between our two countries," EAM stated.