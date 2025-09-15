Advertisement
SUPREME COURT

Will Cancel Entire Process...: Supreme Court Warns Poll Panel Over Bihar SIR

Amid the ongoing debate over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, the Supreme Court on Monday warned that if any illegality is found in the methodology adopted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the entire process will be cancelled.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Will Cancel Entire Process...: Supreme Court Warns Poll Panel Over Bihar SIR

NEWS ON ONE CLICK