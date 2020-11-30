Will CBSE Class 10, 12, NEET and JEE exams be conducted in 2021? Check latest updates here

Amid the rising coronavirus cases across the country, several states have postponed the board examinations. All eyes are now on Union Education Ministry to announce decision on conducting 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, NEET and JEE exams.

It is to be noted that CBSE releases the datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in December and conducts the examinations in February and March but it is expected that the CBSE may not be able to keep with the date this time due to coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the datasheet was released by released by CBSE in November.

Some reports claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education may posptone the 2021 Class 10, 12 Board exams till April-May as schools across the country are closed for over 8 months due to coronavirus outbreak.

Few days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had tweeted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, Nishank had tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

The Union Minister has also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for 2021 JEE Main and NEET exams,. The NTA has been asked to access the situation across different states and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus.

“It was decided that NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, tweeted the Education Minister.