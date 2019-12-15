Will clear stand on Citizenship Act after Supreme Court decision: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Refusing to make his party's stand clear on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (December 15) said that he will wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the CAA before revealing Shiv Sena's stand on the matter.

"A very wrong message is being sent in the name of CAA to the country. Some people are planning to challenge it in court. We would first like to see what the court decides on CAA, we will clear our stance on it then," Thackeray said at a press conference.

Launching a direct attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena chief said that the party trying to take political gains out of the issue of statements made on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and added that the Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party coalition government in Maharashtra was working on the basis of a common minimum programme and not on any particular ideology.

"Our government (in Maharashtra) is running on the basis of the Common Minimum Program (CMP) and not on ideology. BJP is trying to wrongly politicise the issue. Our thoughts on Savarkar are the same today as they were before," he said.

Rahul Gandhi sparked a political row on Saturday (December 14) by saying that he will never apologise for the speaking the truth and his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar. It is to be noted that the BJP has been demanding that Rahul must apologise to the nation for saying that instead of 'Make In India', the country has become 'Rape In India' under BJP rule.

Earlier on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had said that the people of India are well aware of the sacrifices made by Veer Savarkar and every Indian should respect him for his contributions in nation-building.

On Saturday (December 14), Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed the Gandhi scion saying that his remark was a result of his ego. Prasad asserted that Rahul doesn't understand the history of India and made a comment on a great patriot Veer Savarkar.