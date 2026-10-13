/'Will continue fighting until justice delivered': Congress on protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

“More than 13.5 crore people's names have been deleted under the pretext of SIR. These are the people who are citizens of this country. Most of the petitions that were filed were also accepted. I want to ask: if people are deprived of or stripped of the right to vote, which is the greatest right in a democracy, will democracy survive? Will the Constitution survive? The people who were on the streets of Delhi yesterday were fighting to protect the democracy and Constitution of this country,” Mishra told IANS.