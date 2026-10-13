/'Will continue fighting until justice delivered': Congress on protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress leaders on Tuesday vowed to continue their agitation against the Election Commission of India (ECI) until justice was delivered and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigned, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.
The leaders also claimed that the large turnout at the INDIA bloc’s protest march towards the Supreme Court on Monday reflected growing public concern over alleged electoral irregularities and the state of democracy in the country.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the INDIA bloc remained united in its efforts to defend democracy and protect citizens’ voting rights. He described the public response to the protest as historic.
“The INDIA bloc stands united to defend Mother India's democracy and protect voting rights. We will continue to fight this battle. The number of people who came yesterday to support us was historic,” Tiwari told IANS.
Congress MP Imran Masood also pointed to the turnout in Delhi, saying he had not witnessed a gathering of that scale during his 30-35 years in politics.
“Just look at the situation in Delhi yesterday; I had never seen anything like it in my life. In my 30-35 years of political life, I had never witnessed such a scene in Delhi. There was a peculiar atmosphere yesterday; it seems people have realised the situation,” Masood told IANS.
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra Mona raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that more than 13.5 crore names had been deleted under the exercise. She questioned whether democracy and constitutional rights could be protected if citizens were deprived of their right to vote.
“More than 13.5 crore people's names have been deleted under the pretext of SIR. These are the people who are citizens of this country. Most of the petitions that were filed were also accepted. I want to ask: if people are deprived of or stripped of the right to vote, which is the greatest right in a democracy, will democracy survive? Will the Constitution survive? The people who were on the streets of Delhi yesterday were fighting to protect the democracy and Constitution of this country,” Mishra told IANS.
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput reiterated the party’s resolve to continue the agitation, alleging that electoral irregularities and what the party calls “vote chori” were undermining democratic institutions.
“To save the Constitution and democracy, and to prevent 'vote chori' that is being done by Gyanesh Kumar, we will continue this fight. We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court and hope that we will get justice,” Rajput told IANS.
The Congress has maintained that its campaign is aimed at protecting electoral rights and ensuring accountability in the election process. The allegations made by party leaders remain their claims against the ECI.
(With IANS inputs)
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