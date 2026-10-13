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'Will continue fighting until justice delivered': Congress on protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the INDIA bloc remained united in its efforts to defend democracy and protect citizens’ voting rights. He described the public response to the protest as historic.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
'Will continue fighting until justice delivered': Congress on protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'Will continue fighting until justice delivered': Congress on protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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