/Will Dalit Christians now get reservation? What the Constitution and Courts say DNA explains

The demand for Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation for Dalit Christians has once again triggered a political and legal debate, following Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s assurance that his government would consider the demand.
Hindu organisations and the BJP have opposed the move, arguing that reservation under the SC category is governed by specific constitutional provisions.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the issue, examining the constitutional provisions governing SC reservation, the legal position on religious conversion, and the demands being raised by Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.
During an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said that the demand for reservation for Dalit Christians would be considered. He argued that Dalit Christians had been deprived of benefits and reservation available to Scheduled Caste communities. The statement has sparked fresh debate over whether members of SC communities who convert to Christianity or Islam can retain their constitutional status.
#DNAमित्रों | 'दलित क्रिश्चियन'.. कांग्रेस दिलाएगी आरक्षण? कांग्रेस.. अब क्रिश्चियन में 'दलित' ढूंढ रही!#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Dalit #Chrisitan #Congress@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/6jDjMg2eyg— Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 2, 2026
Dalit Christians are people who historically belonged to India’s Scheduled Caste communities but later converted to Christianity.
In Kerala, they are also referred to as New Christians or converted Christians. Large-scale conversions took place during the 19th and 20th centuries under the influence of Christian missionaries, with caste discrimination in Hindu society cited as one of the major reasons.
According to the 2011 Census, Christians constitute around 18 per cent of Kerala’s population, making the state home to the country’s largest Christian population by numbers.
There is no official figure for the Dalit Christian population, although estimates put their share at around 3 per cent.
At present, the Kerala government provides reservation to converted Christians under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.
Dalit Christian groups, however, argue that their social condition remains comparable to that of Hindu Scheduled Castes. They maintain that despite conversion, they continue to face discrimination and inequality.
According to their argument, their ancestors converted to Christianity to escape the caste system and were assured that Christianity did not recognise caste-based distinctions. They are therefore seeking inclusion in the SC reservation framework.
The framework for SC reservation is based on Article 341 of the Constitution and the Presidential Orders issued under it. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 originally restricted SC status to people professing Hinduism.
Subsequently, Dalits professing Sikhism and Buddhism were also brought within the SC framework, citing their close relationship with Hinduism. However, people professing Christianity and Islam were not included.
As a result, Dalits who convert to Christianity or Islam are currently outside the SC reservation framework. Courts have repeatedly maintained that conversion to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism results in the loss of SC status.
The Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered on March 24, held that a person professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot legally be recognised as an SC. It further held that when a person belonging to an SC community converts to Christianity, their SC status ends at the time of conversion.
In July, the Supreme Court dismissed a review petition challenging the judgment. The court maintained that the constitutional restriction was clear and mandatory and left no scope for a different interpretation.
The issue has also been examined by the Madras High Court. In June, the court struck down a Tamil Nadu government order that provided reservation to people from backward or Scheduled Caste communities who had converted from Hinduism to Islam.
The High Court observed that Christian missionaries and Islamic preachers had historically propagated the idea that their respective religions offered social equality.
Against that backdrop, the court questioned the claim that Islam also contains a system of social hierarchy after conversion had been promoted on the basis of equality.
The assurance from Satheesan has raised questions because the existing constitutional framework does not permit Dalit Christians or Dalit Muslims to receive SC status. Any move to extend SC reservation benefits to Dalit Christians would therefore require changes to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.
The issue could also affect the existing beneficiaries of SC reservation. Critics argue that bringing new groups into the existing quota could increase competition for the benefits currently available to Scheduled Caste communities.
Satheesan’s assurance, therefore, remains a political commitment at this stage. The Congress alone does not have the numerical strength required to make such a change at the national level.
The issue of extending SC status to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims is not new. During the UPA government’s tenure, the Ranganath Misra Commission recommended granting SC status and SC reservation to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.
However, the government subsequently described the report as flawed and did not accept its recommendations.
The latest promise from Kerala has therefore reopened a long-standing debate over whether reservation should remain linked to the existing constitutional definition of Scheduled Castes or be extended to Dalit communities that have converted to Christianity or Islam.
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