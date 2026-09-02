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Will Dalit Christians now get reservation? What the Constitution and Courts say DNA explains

At present, the Kerala government provides reservation to converted Christians under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
Will Dalit Christians now get reservation? What the Constitution and Courts say DNA explains

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Will Dalit Christians now get reservation? What the Constitution and Courts say DNA explains
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