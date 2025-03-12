Amid the debate on the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, labelling the National Education Policy (NEP) as a "saffronise policy" aimed at promoting Hindi rather than developing India. He alleged that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.

"National Education Policy is not education policy; it is saffronise policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We are opposing the policy, as that would destroy Tamil Nadu's education system completely," CM Stalin said in Tiruvallur. Stalin accused the central government of withholding funds to coerce the state into accepting the NEP.

"We are asking for your tax share, which we paid with our efforts. What is the problem with this? Is it fair to threaten without releasing funds for the welfare of 43 lakh schools? As we didn't accept NEP, they are refusing to release funds that belong to Tamil Nadu. We would have welcomed the scheme if it had brought everyone into education. But is NEP like that? NEP has all the factors that remove people from education. This is how this policy is, and that's why we are opposing it," he added.

At the heart of the controversy is the NEP's three-language formula, which Tamil Nadu fears will impose Hindi on the state. Stalin argued that the policy prioritizes Hindi over regional languages, undermining the state's autonomy and linguistic diversity.

The Tamil Nadu CM asserted that the state has historically adopted a two-language policy, with Tamil and English being the primary languages, adding that they are irritated that DMK is safeguarding Tamil Nadu.

"If one state government performs well and sets an example for the country, the Union Government should support that government, but is this Union Government doing so? They are jealous that Tamil Nadu is performing well. They are irritated that DMK is safeguarding Tamil Nadu. So, they are doing everything to create hurdles and belittle us in all ways. Can we see this and remain silent?” Stalin said.

“... When Narendra Modi was announced as the PM candidate, he said planning for the whole of India from Delhi would be removed and made as planning with the respective states' support. I am asking the PM, in the last 10 years, if you have ever acted in a way like you mentioned before. You and your ministers are working opposite to that. It is like a dictatorship to destroy state rights and the federal structure. You said if you become PM, you will give importance to states. What have you done so far to give importance to federalism?" he alleged,” he further stated.

CM Stalin further accused the Union government of taking "political revenge" and asked if they thought Tamil Nadu was begging the State. Stalin also accused the central government of "political revenge" and attempting to undermine Tamil Nadu's development. He pointed out that the state has been a front-runner in implementing various schemes and has made significant progress in the last three years.

"Have you (PM Modi) ever discussed issues with the state? You also said that after forming a government in the Union, you won't take revenge on the opposition party government in the State, irrespective of political differences. Now, I can give many examples of how you are taking forward only political revenge. Even now, you are taking political revenge by not giving Rs 2 thousand 150 crores to our teachers and students... You asked whether Gujarat is a begging state. I am asking the same question. Do you think Tamil Nadu is begging the state?" he added.

"You all think about how our state has developed in the last three years. Think before that about how our state was. Tamil Nadu's development was affected for 10 years by the government, and it was under Delhi's feet. Without accepting this, Tamil Nadu elected the DMK-led alliance Dravidian Model of government in the 2021 elections. Tamil Nadu has been a front-runner in implementing various schemes. So, only other states are following our schemes in their states," he said.

Tiruvallur | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says, "You all think, in the last three years, how our state has developed. Think before that how our state was. Tamil Nadu's development was affected for 10 years by the government, and it was under Delhi's feet. Without accepting this, Tamil… pic.twitter.com/GjhhbqN0vF — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

The BJP-led Centre, however, maintains that the NEP aims to promote multilingualism and flexibility in language education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denied allegations of Hindi imposition, stating that the policy allows states to choose their own languages.

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan challenged the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu on the three-language policy and the NEP. In a post on X, the Minister alleged that raking the language issue was a diversionary tactic from MK Stalin.

"I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024. DMK MPs and Hon'ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth does not bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon'ble CM Stalin has a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit," he posted on X.

Stalin alleged that the BJP wanted to destroy the federal structure, adding that "they will never be submissive to the BJP's fascism even if we lose our lives."

"Let's gather whole India against BJP fascism. BJP's casteist thoughts neglect social justice to our people and destroy communal harmony. If we fail to stop this now, then it can't be stopped ever. Let's gather India as a team under social justice, federalism, secularism, and state rights. If we gather like a team, then only India can be saved," he said. He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the development of India, not Hindi.

"My request to PM Modi is to leave the development of Hindi and start looking to develop India. Sanskrit can't be developed even after spending crores. Crores are being spent in that language, which is not being spoken by people but shows discrimination towards Tamil, which is the official language across many countries," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)