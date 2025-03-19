'Will Dig Out Attackers From Graves’, Says CM Fadnavis After Nagpur Violence

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Maharashtra Assembly that an investigation into the recent violence in Nagpur is underway. He said the city remains peaceful and dismissed claims of large-scale riots.

"The investigation is underway in the Nagpur violence case... There is peace in the city at present. There have been no riots here in the past several years... Some people did all this deliberately... The rumour was deliberately spread... There are many challenges on the issue of law and order, and we will be able to meet them," Fadnavis said in the assembly.

He stressed that those responsible for the attacks would be found. "We will dig out the person who attacked even from the grave," he said. He also noted that Nagpur had not seen major riots since 1992.

Fadnavis refuted reports that religious verses were burned during the violence. "This rumour was deliberately spread. No verses were written and burnt," he said.

He also advised his cabinet colleagues to ensure that their statements do not create animosity in society, reminding them of the ‘Raj Dharma’ counsel of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Maharashtra CM’s remark came after BJP minister Nitesh Rane got into controversy over his recent statements, though he did not name anyone.

The Opposition had staged a protest on Tuesday at the state legislature complex against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over his controversial remarks.

Nagpur witnessed violent unrest on Monday as mobs went on a rampage following rumours that a ‘chadar’ bearing holy inscriptions was burnt during a protest led by the VHP and Bajrang Dal. The demonstration was held to demand the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Addressing the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the claims, asserting that no such cloth was burned during the protest.