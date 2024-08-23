'Will Do Same To You As Kolkata': Maharashtra Auto Driver Threatens Schoolgirls, Gets Beaten by Crowd

The crime against women has been on the rise in many parts of the country. The recent Kolkata rape and murder case has shook the entire nation. While people are raising their voices against the brutal crime, an auto driver in Maharashtra allegedly threatened two schoolgirls with similar consequences. In Nagpur, Maharashtra, two schoolgirls took matters into their own hands and beat up an auto driver after he repotedly threatened them. The driver allegedly referenced the recent incident in Kolkata, where a woman doctor was raped and murdered, saying he would do the same to them. The incident took place on Tuesday, but the video went viral on Friday, prompting a police investigation.

The situation escalated when the girls were riding in the auto, and the driver told them to stop talking loudly in the back seat. This led to an argument, during which the driver, in a fit of anger, threatened the girls by mentioning the Kolkata case, where a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered.

The girls immediately asked the driver to stop the auto, pulled him out, and began beating him. Onlookers quickly gathered and, after learning about the driver's threat, joined in the beating. The viral video clearly shows people hitting the auto driver. One woman is seen comforting one of the girls, assuring her that she is safe and that they are all with her.

As the crowd encouraged the girl to hit the driver, she began slapping him. A man in the video can also be heard saying that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. This incident occurred near the Pardi police station in Nagpur. The incident only came to light after the video went viral on social media on Friday.