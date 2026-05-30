Will El Nino push food prices higher this monsoon season? Govt responds

India's food inflation outlook is clouding over as the threat of El Nino grows, with the Finance Ministry warning that deficient monsoon rains could quickly feed through to higher food prices, weaker rural demand and slower economic growth, adding to a price environment already strained by elevated global energy costs.

The Ministry's Monthly Economic Review for May, released on Saturday, said the kharif season ahead is a source of "both near-term comfort and medium-term caution", a careful phrase that captures the tension between India's reasonably healthy buffer stocks and the very real risk of a below-normal monsoon.

On the reassuring side, India's food reserves are in reasonable shape heading into the season. The total stock of rice and wheat held by the Food Corporation of India and state agencies stood at 817.53 lakh tonnes as of end-April 2026, while reservoir storage was at 123.86 per cent of the decadal average. Summer crop sowing has also expanded, with area coverage rising to 83.08 lakh hectares from 80.01 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Delhi-NCR weather update: Plans for the weekend? Check IMD forecast and alert for national capital

The concern, however, lies in what comes next. The India Meteorological Department has flagged a likely transition from ENSO-neutral conditions to El Nino during the 2026 monsoon season, with overall rainfall projected at around 92 per cent of the Long Period Average. The Review noted that the actual impact will depend on how El Nino interacts with other climatic factors, but the historical record is not encouraging for certain crops.

"During strong El Nino years with deficit rainfall, rice production remained relatively resilient due to higher irrigation coverage in major producing states. Pulses and oilseeds, which are highly climate-sensitive and concentrated in rainfed regions, have historically experienced declines in acreage, yields, and production during El Nino episodes," the Review stated. Livestock and dairy operations could also come under pressure through fodder shortages, lower milk yields and rising feed costs.

The broader demand picture is mixed. Domestic automobile sales are showing strong growth across all segments, two and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors, pointing to resilient consumption in some corners of the economy. Domestic air passenger traffic, however, dipped 1.3 per cent year on year, suggesting some softening at the higher end. With a below-normal monsoon now a distinct possibility, the Ministry cautioned that overall consumption demand may face headwinds in the months ahead.

The warning essentially frames the monsoon as the single biggest variable in India's near-term economic story, and one over which policymakers have no control.

Also Read: Delhi NCR weather update: Below-normal monsoon likely this season as El Nino risk grows, warns IMD

(With IANS inputs)