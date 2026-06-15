/Will Ethanol issue prove next Onion for Modi Government? Opinion

In Indian political history, the humble onion carries a heavy crown. A sharp spike in its price has derailed governments—striking down the BJP-ruled Delhi government in 1998 and severely bruising the UPA coalition in 2013-14. When an everyday necessity becomes unaffordable or unreliable, public patience thins rapidly.
Today, as India’s economy grows, petrol has assumed that exact same staple-like stature. For millions of middle-class commuters, a vehicle isn't a luxury; it is a livelihood. This is precisely why the mandatory, aggressive rollout of E20 fuel -20% ethanol-blended petrol - has triggered a massive, sustained uproar on social media. What began as technical grumbling has evolved into a full-blown consumer crisis that the Modi government can no longer afford to ignore.
In July 2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that if vehicles operated on a combination of 60% ethanol and 40% electricity, the effective fuel cost could fall to around Rs 15 per litre. This was not the first time he had highlighted the economic benefits of ethanol. Earlier, in July 2021, Gadkari had argued that wider adoption of ethanol as a transportation fuel could reduce fuel expenses by approximately Rs 20 per litre compared with conventional petrol.
Supporting this view, a 2021 NITI Aayog report recommended that ethanol-blended petrol be sold at a lower retail price than regular petrol. The report argued that such pricing would compensate consumers for ethanol's lower energy content and help accelerate the adoption of cleaner, domestically produced fuels.
However, despite the introduction of 20% Ethanol, the prices of petrol never came down. Even now, when the E85 (85% ethanol, 15% petrol) has been introduced, it’s no Rs 20 per litre but just Rs 20 cheaper, showing the hollow promise made by the Narendra Modi government. The E85 costs Rs 82 per litre, compared to E20, which costs Rs E20 per litre.
The logic behind ethanol blending is, on paper, completely sound. By mixing ethanol derived from agricultural products like sugarcane and maize into gasoline, the government aims to cut down India’s massive crude oil import bills and lower vehicular carbon emissions.
However, the rapid execution of this policy has outpaced the reality of what is currently parked in Indian garages.
* Vehicle Breakdowns: Ethanol is highly hygroscopic (it absorbs water from the air) and corrosive. Across the country, motorists are flooding workshops and social media with complaints of clogged fuel filters, rusted fuel tanks, corroded rubber gaskets, and rough engine idling.
* The Compatibility Gap: The Indian automotive industry mandated E20-compliant engines only from April 2023 onward, under BS6 Phase 2 norms. Data shows that roughly 80% of the petrol vehicles currently on Indian roads predate this threshold. Millions of older cars and two-wheelers were designed to handle, at most, an E10 blend.
* The Insurance Trap: The anxiety has peaked with major insurance companies—such as ICICI Lombard—openly stating that engine damage resulting from using non-compliant fuel in older vehicles can be legally classified as ‘improper use or negligence’. Because standard insurance policies only cover sudden accidents and exclude ‘consequential damage’ like chemical corrosion over time, vehicle owners are facing expensive engine rebuild bills completely out of pocket.
Green transitions are necessary, but they fail when the financial and operational risk is pushed entirely onto the unsuspecting citizen. To prevent the ethanol mandate from turning into a political liability, a pragmatic re-evaluation is required.
A basic engineering principle has been reversed here. Car manufacturers should fully design, test, and mass-produce engines optimized for higher blends—whether it is E20, E30, E85, or E100—before that fuel becomes the only option at the pump. Forcing high-ethanol fuel into an older ecosystem is akin to updating a software that permanently crashes the existing hardware.
When a policy is perceived as an absolute imposition, public goodwill evaporates. Currently, finding pure unblended petrol or even E10 is becoming nearly impossible at retail outlets. Consumers who want to protect their older vehicles are being forced to buy expensive, high-octane premium fuels, which strains their household budgets. The pure petrol now costs around Rs 165 per litre, way beyond the reach of common people.
The solution lies in mimicking successful global models like Brazil or the United States. The government must mandate fuel stations to offer a choice.
Pure Petrol / E10: Legacy vehicles (Pre-April 2023) /Benefits - Preserves engine health; prevents insurance disputes.
Flex-Fuel (E20 to E100): Modern, compliant, & flex-fuel vehicles/ Benefits - Drives the green transition; lowers emissions naturally via willing adoption.
Any government must not forget that imposing unwanted choices on citizens in the garb of reform is bound to backfire sooner or later. When the internet is easily available, people easily get the data, be it of a global example or a conflict of interest linked to ministers and policymakers. An internet-savvy population cannot be fooled time and again as the internet has records of every speech, statement, and promise made but not delivered. Environmental policies cannot be a game of Russian roulette for a commuter's vehicle engine. If a government intends to reach to last person standing in a row, then it must also listen even if a single citizen is raising a grievance. No government is irreplaceable in a democracy and the recent West Bengal elections where the BJP ousted TMC is a fresh example of this.
If the government continues to treat public complaints as ‘fear-mongering’ while insurance companies systematically reject claims, the underlying resentment will only deepen. If onions can have a bruising impact on parties during elections, so can petrol. To prevent ethanol from becoming the next political "onion," the administration must pivot from forced compliance to structured choice. Let the green transition be driven by consumer readiness and robust engineering—not by locking citizens out of the fuels their cars were originally built to run on.
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or stance of Zee News.)
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