Will extend support to PM Narendra Modi on population control law, says Congress leader Akhilesh Singh

NEW DELHI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh extended his support to the central government's proposed Population Control Bill. The Congress leader stated that he will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he brings a law to control the population growth.

"We will extend support to it. India has not been able to develop as much as it should have due to population," Singh said. "This is the demand of the country. All political parties should stand united by forming a common opinion on it. I hope that the Congress party will support the bill when it comes in the Parliament," he said.

He, however, hit out at the Centre, saying that the focus of this government has been more on issues like Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, he said the country is self-reliant yet as just a few days back, fighter Rafale jets from France came to India to join the Indian fleet of aircraft. "Since India attained independence, all governments have spoken of being self-sufficient."

"As far as farmers are concerned, this government has not done anything for them. Even the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has not been made available to farmers. What is the need for the declaration of 1 lakh crore when farmers are not getting benefitted by the scheme," he said.