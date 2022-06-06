New Delhi: India has been witnessing a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases for a couple of weeks now with many fearing a looming possibility of a fourth wave. Many states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a surge in coronavirus infections. In the previous week, the country has recorded nearly 25,000 cases which is the highest 7-day tally in 3 months. However, Dr Rakesh Mishra of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society believes that the chances of the country witnessing another wave is extremely small.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, in an interview with news agency ANI on Monday (June 6, 2022), said that more variants of the virus will keep on emerging but it should not be a concern as long as people take precautions. “Variants will keep coming as it is trying to sustain. But it should not matter till the time we take all precautions. Masks are crucial. I don't think we will have a 4th wave because chances are extremely small,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society.

The expert further highlighted that the number of cases reported on paper and in reality might differ. “Rise in cases is still small on paper. They'd be much more in reality. But it does not matter. Precautions will help keep it at bay. We are requesting people to maintain distance, mask up & follow hygiene,” Mishra added.

Meanwhile, India recorded 4,518 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,701, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The active cases stand at 25,782. An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,779 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,30,852.

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.91 per cent, according to the ministry.