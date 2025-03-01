Will Fulfill All Promises, No Need For Shadow Cabinet, Says Omar Abdullah

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that till now it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Jammu and Kashmir, and now the people's government will work, and we don’t need any shadow cabinet.

Talking to reporters after meeting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Hasnain Masoodi to offer condolences along with them, Omar said, “There is no provision of such a cabinet in the country. We have only one cabinet. There is no need for a shadow cabinet. The BJP has ruled in the past, and now it is time for an elected government to serve the public. We will work to fulfill all the promises made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The chief minister also took a review meeting of officers ahead of the Ramadan month. “As the holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow, the people rightfully expect the government to take all necessary measures to ensure they do not face any difficulties during this sacred month,” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that key departments under pressure must deliver service, particularly the power supply, which must be prioritized. “People want, and we must strive, to ensure that there are no power outages during Sehri and Iftar time,” he said.

The Chief Minister visited the residence of Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi, who passed away earlier this week, to offer his condolences. Masoodi was the brother of National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi and father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Speaking about his meeting to review the preparedness for the holy month of Ramadan, Abdullah said it is the government's responsibility to provide all facilities to the people.

"We reviewed every department and directed all to ensure every facility, be it power supply at the time of Sehri and Iftar, water supply, ration supply, sanitation, and traffic. It is hoped that the government will take all these steps," he said.

The chief minister also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed various issues relating to the forthcoming Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, a spokesperson said. The budget session will commence on Monday.