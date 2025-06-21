Will Go To Supreme Court If Statehood Is Not Restored: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, addressing the media, made several key statements during his visit to Pahalgam. His remarks focused on two major issues- the restoration of the statehood of J&K and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Abdullah reiterated the National Conference’s demand for the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that it has been eight months since the formation of the state government. He expressed hope that restoring statehood would also bring essential administrative powers for effective governance.

J-K’s former CM warned that if there are ‘unnecessary delays’ in restoring statehood, the National Conference would have no option but to approach the Supreme Court to press for their constitutional right.

Abdullah said, “We are committed to a democratic and peaceful struggle, but at the same time, we will not stay silent if our basic political rights continue to be denied.” He also highlighted that statehood is not a concession but a constitutional right, referencing promises made in Parliament and by the top court.

Middle-East Conflict

Talking about the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Abdullah called for peace and urged global leaders, specifically mentioning United States President Donald Trump, to advocate for dialogue. He stated, “I pray that God gives wisdom to both Iran and Israel. Trump should talk about peace. This conflict can only be solved with peace.”

His comments came in the context of recent Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and Iranian missile attacks on Israel, reflecting his concern about the potential for broader regional conflict.

These statements were made while speaking to reporters in Pahalgam, Anantnag. Abdullah’s remarks align with his party’s ongoing advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and his broader call for diplomatic solutions to international conflicts.