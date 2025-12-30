Will Govt School Teachers In Delhi Teach Children, Or Will They Be Forced Onto Streets To Count Stray Dogs? Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP government in Delhi has ignited a political storm by directing government school teachers to count and monitor stray dogs, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As opposition mounted from AAP’s Delhi unit, the issue escalated on Tuesday when former Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stepped in, questioning whether teachers in the capital are meant to educate children or be deployed on the streets for tasks wholly unrelated to classrooms. The order, he said, lays bare the BJP government’s distorted priorities and its troubling disregard for education.

Taking to X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “Will teachers in Delhi's government schools teach children, or will they count dogs on the streets instead? This order from the BJP's Delhi government exposes their thinking and priorities. For the BJP, education is not even an issue; these people are insulting teachers and ruining schools. When our government was in Delhi, we respected teachers, removed unnecessary burdens from them, and made children's education the topmost priority. We sent teachers abroad for training and improved the schools. Today, the BJP government is bent on destroying everything.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a copy of the Directorate of Education order on X and said, “The BJP government issues absurd orders every day. See, now the responsibility of stray dogs has been placed on teachers. Will teachers teach or will they look after stray dogs?”

He pointed out that the order clearly states that teachers will be responsible for monitoring street dogs, ensuring their sterilisation, and preventing them from entering school premises.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that when the AAP government was in power, the system was entirely different. “If a school building needed repairs, benches had to be replaced, or cleanliness work was required, a state manager was appointed to handle it, and teachers were kept away from non-essential tasks so they could focus on teaching. By assigning duties such as monitoring stray dogs to teachers, the BJP government is openly insulting the teaching community and undermining public education,” he added.