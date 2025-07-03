External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India has officially expressed its concerns to US Senator Lindsey Graham regarding a proposed bill that could impose a 500 per cent tariff on the import of Russian oil.

Reacting to US plans to impose 500% Tariffs on the import of Russian Oil, EAM said, "Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest. So we have been in touch with Senator Lindsey Graham. The embassy, ambassador have been in touch."

While addressing a press conference, he highligitd that India's concerns and interests on energy, security have been made conversant to Graham.

Graham's sanctions bill on Russia would impose a 500 per cent tariff on imports from any nation that purchases Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products, The Hill reported. The bill has over 80 co-sponsors in the Senate, potentially making it veto-proof.

