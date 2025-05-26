'Will Help Make India Blue Economy': PM Modi Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects In Bhuj

PM Modi In Bhuj: On his two-day state visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 50,000 crores in Bhuj. He said that the projects will assist in making India a blue economy of the world, and a centre of green energy.

Addressing the public in Bhuj, PM Modi said that there was a time when the whole of Gujarat would not see such a huge project announcement.

"Development projects of more than Rs 50000 crores have been inaugurated here today. There was a time when the whole of Gujarat would not see such a huge project announcement, and now a district will benefit from such a huge development work. This project will help make India a blue economy of the world, and also a centre of green energy. I congratulate all of you," he said.

#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi says, "Development projects of more than Rs 50000 crores have been inaugurated here today. There was a time when the whole of Gujarat would not see such a huge project announcement, and now a district will benefit from such a huge…

PM Modi commented on his relationship with Kutchh and said, "My relationship with Kutchh has been an old one... People of Kutchh and their self-confidence have always guided me... When the water of Narmada reached Kutchh for the first time, that day was no less than Diwali for Kutchh, and it was an unprecedented celebration... Fortunately, you all gave me a chance to be the reason for this to happen."

Development Projects In Bhuj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crores in Gujarat's Bhuj.

According to ANI, the projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

Other projects include the Kandla port and multiple road, water, and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat.

#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crores. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission…

PM Modi In Dahod

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had addressed a public meeting in Gujarat's Dahod and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had felicitated PM Modi with an idol of Birsa Munda. He was also felicitated with various gifts handcrafted by local women.

The Prime Minister, on his two-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects.

