Will implement law to nullify CAA if voted to power, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (March 2) said that if Congress is voted to power in Assam they will bring a new law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a public gathering in Assam’s Tezpur, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Congress, if voted to power in Assam, will bring new law to nullify Citizenship (Amendment) Act.”

On Monday, Vadra had said that the BJP talks about implementing CAA everywhere in the county but becomes silent when it comes to Assam. "They lack the courage to mention it in the state and people of Assam should never allow them to even talk about it, let alone implement it," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, she also promised that her party will create 5 lakh new government jobs in the state. The Congress leader added that her party will provide Rs 2,000 to homemakers as 'Grihini Samman' every month.

“We will provide Rs 2,000 per month to all the housewives as 'grihini samman'. The woman working in tea gardens will be provided Rs 365 per day. We'll create 5 lakhs new govt jobs. These are not promises but guarantee,” Vadra said at her second day of campaigning in the state ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Earlier in the day, Vadra had interacted with the tea workers in Sadhuru tea garden in Assam’s Biswanath.

Gandhi tweeted a bunch of pictures where she can be seen interacting with the tea garden workers and plucking tea leaves. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity.Today, I got to know about their work, families and understood their struggles. I will not forget the love and intimacy I received from them.”

चाय बागान के श्रमिकों का जीवन सच्चाई एवं सादगी से भरा हुआ है एवं उनका श्रम देश के लिए बहुमूल्य है। आज उनके संग बैठकर उनके कामकाज, घर परिवार का हालचाल जाना और उनके जीवन की कठिनाइयों को महसूस किया। उनसे मिला प्रेम और ये आत्मीयता नहीं भूलूँगी pic.twitter.com/i99byrBtXn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 2, 2021

Assam will witness elections in three phases for 126 seats which will begin on March 27.

