Will INDIA bloc revive itself to counter BJP? Opposition parties mull unity

Amid the BJP's expanding political footprint across the country, several Opposition parties have recently pushed to revive the INDIA bloc. This renewed momentum follows the assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory, where the BJP secured a decisive mandate in West Bengal, ending the fifteen-year tenure of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Meanwhile, the saffron party also retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term.

In response to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's call for a broader platform to counter the BJP, her political rival, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has also urged the INDIA bloc to reunite. However, Banerjee had consistently maintained distance from a broader Opposition alliance in practical political terms in West Bengal; now her interest in national consolidation appears to have been renewed following these recent electoral setbacks.

Also Read: How India's map turned saffron with BJP's Bengal win: 2014 vs 2026 compared

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After the general elections of 2024

Any momentum towards deeper unity in the Opposition bloc weakened soon after the results of the Lok Sabha election of 2024. Parties began clashing over seat-sharing arrangements and regional influence.

Moreover, several regional leaders accused the Congress of attempting to expand its footprint in states where regional parties considered themselves dominant political forces.

With Congress candidates contesting in constituencies where INDIA bloc allies expected accommodation, some partners accused the grand old party of undermining the discipline of the alliance.

Amid episodes of cross-voting and internal distrust, Congress also faced criticism from allies who felt its leadership had failed to consolidate support among OBCs, EBCs and Dalits, while allegedly prioritising its own electoral interests.

Senior political leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, were also reported to be uncomfortable projecting Rahul Gandhi as the face of the Opposition alliance.

In states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Opposition parties often fought fragmented campaigns despite calls for broader unity. Meanwhile, in West Bengal and Kerala, several alliance partners remain long-standing political rivals, making cooperation difficult.

Akhilesh Yadav on UP elections 2027

Although Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that the INDIA bloc could jointly contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

However, the alliance has not projected a consistently united political front since the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Assembly elections 2026

In the recent Assembly election results, the bloc’s cohesion was further tested. Electoral setbacks suffered by key regional players weakened some of the alliance’s strongest pillars, while simultaneously increasing concerns among allies about Congress becoming more dominant within the grouping.

Competitive positioning among alliance partners was also visible during seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the Bihar elections of 2025.

What are challenges in front of INDIA bloc?

Political observers cited by IANS noted that the challenge facing the INDIA bloc is structural and emotional, since several regional parties were historically built in opposition to the Congress party itself.

Many allies continue to accuse the grand old party of treating them as junior partners and not political equals.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' generated political visibility and support in sections of the Opposition ecosystem, but scepticism over leadership and electoral viability persists among several regional players.

The INDIA bloc thus continues to remain a fragile coalition of more than two dozen parties, while remaining divided by leadership ambitions, regional compulsions and ideological contradictions.

Each state presents distinct electoral equations, making cohesive Opposition unity at the ground level difficult to sustain.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: From setbacks to exits: Why Congress faces growing leadership churn | Analysis