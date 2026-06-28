/Will INS Ikshak conduct survey of waters around Seychelles as INS Nirdeshak did years ago?

Will INS Ikshak conduct a hydrographic survey along the Seychelles coast during its current visit to the country?
The deployment of the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island nation.
Although specific details about the ship’s port call at Victoria have not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that INS Ikshak is on an operational deployment. During its stay, the vessel will engage in a series of professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces to strengthen maritime cooperation and interoperability.
Few navies in the region possess advanced hydrographic platforms like the INS Ikshak.
Several countries have previously signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with India for for joint surveys of their coastlines.
INS Ikshak is the third ship in the Sandhayak-class of Survey Vessels Large, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited in Kolkata.
The three other ships in the series are INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak, and INS Sanshodhak. GRSE had previously built a series of Sandhayak-class survey vessels, two of which were also named INS Sandhayak and INS Nirdeshak.
The old INS Nirdeshak, which was decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2014, conducted hydrographic surveys off the coast of Seychelles, covering the waters around Praslin and Mahé, as well as the approaches to the Port of Victoria.
The Navy said that INS Ikshak's deployment "reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with friendly nations and advancing peace, security, and stability in the Indian Ocean Region".
Ahead of his three-day visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) vision.
The deployment of INS Ikshak is also intended to demonstrate India's capability to design and build advanced, specialised warships. Equipped with a wide range of state-of-the-art scanners and sensors on board, the vessel is capable of conducting highly accurate seabed mapping.
India has reaffirmed its willingness to share such hydrographic maps and navigational charts with friendly nations to support safer and more efficient maritime navigation.
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