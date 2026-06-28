Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Will INS Ikshak conduct survey of waters around Seychelles as INS Nirdeshak did years ago?

Will INS Ikshak conduct survey of waters around Seychelles as INS Nirdeshak did years ago?

INS Ikshak's deployment to Seychelles alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, though it remains unclear whether the vessel will conduct hydrographic surveys similar to those carried out by the erstwhile INS Nirdeshak. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Will INS Ikshak conduct survey of waters around Seychelles as INS Nirdeshak did years ago?
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Will INS Ikshak conduct survey of waters around Seychelles as INS Nirdeshak did years ago?
India-Seychelles ties0 min ago
2
Ind Vs Aus15 min ago
3
Ind Vs Aus39 min ago
4
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei1 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago