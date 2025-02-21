New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Friday described PM Narendra Modi as his elder brother and mentor and said that he will learn the lessons of leadership from his Indian counterpart.

Delivering the keynote address at the first edition of the SOUL Coclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Tobgay said: "I am here as a student to learn, and have got an opportunity to learn. Will learn the lessons of leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I see Modi ji as my big brother who always guides and supports me."

Hailing the leadership of PM Modi, Tobgay said: "In just 10 years, PM Modi has taken India on the path of development. Your leadership has been a beacon of transformation of unprecedented progress." Heaping praises on PM Modi, Tobgay said that every time he meets the leader, he is inspired to work even harder as a public servant.

He asserted that SOUL is the brainchild of PM Modi and yet another testament to his unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders and empowering them to serve the people of India. Sharing that he has no lessons to offer on leadership, he said, "Instead, I am here as a student to learn And I am excited to learn that."

Talking about leadership, he said: "Leadership is not about titles, positions, it is about vision, courage, ability to inspire change, transformation... it is about taking society where it stands today to development. A leader believes in what others may doubt and take action where others hesitate."

He said with initiatives like Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, PM-AWAS, GatiShakti, Swachch Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Modi has lifted almost 30 crore people from the scourge of poverty and propelled Indian economy to new heights.

The Bhutan PM complimented his Indian counterpart and said he has all the qualities of Bodhisattvas -- wisdom, courage and compassion. He said that under PM Modi's leadership, India is poised to become Viksit Bharat. "A Viksit Bharat will be your legacy and SOUL will carry forward the mantle of your legacy," he claimed. He sought PM Modi's advice and support for the public sector of Bhutan.