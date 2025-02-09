Atishi On Delhi Poll Loss: Day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM and party leader Atishi acknowledged the verdict of the people and said that the analysis of the loss is being done.

While accepting the people’s mandate on Sunday, Atishi criticised the way the assembly elections were conducted in the national capital, claiming that they were marred by hooliganism. Speaking to reporters, the AAP leader said that she and her party will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP fulfills all its promises made to the people of Delhi.

"Right now analysis is going on as to why AAP lost, but this is the mandate of the people of Delhi; we respect the mandate. This election was conducted with so much hooliganism; such an election would have never happened in the history of Delhi. Where money is being distributed openly, liquor is being distributed openly, police are getting it distributed, and whoever is complaining about this is being put in jail...But we accept the mandate of the people of Delhi and will play the role of a constructive opposition. The promises made by the BJP and the AAP will ensure that they fulfill them," she said.

#WATCH | AAP leader and Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi says "Right now analysis is going on as to why AAP lost, but this is the mandate of the people of Delhi, we respect the mandate. This election was conducted with so much hooliganism, such an election would have never happened in… pic.twitter.com/AmU8iNLAiy — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, a day after her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls. Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas. The LG's office said that Saxena has asked the outgoing CM to continue on the post till the formation of a new government.

The BJP is expected to stake a claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said. "Hon'ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena, today received the resignation of Hon'ble CM, Ms. Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government," Raj Niwas, Delhi posted from its official X handle. The LG dissolved the Delhi Assembly effective from Saturday, February 8.

(With agencies inputs)