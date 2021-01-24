हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Will make state free from bullets, agitations and floods in five years: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 1st-anniversary celebrations of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord in Kokrajhar. He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Assam free from bullets, agitations and floods if they get five more years.

Will make state free from bullets, agitations and floods in five years: Amit Shah in Assam
PTI photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (January 24, 2021) said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Assam free from bullets, agitations and floods if they get five more years.

Amit Shah during his first election rally in Assam said, "Give us five more years in Assam, we will make it free from bullets, agitations and floods."

The Union Home Minister further asserted that only BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free.

Shah while addressing the 1st-anniversary celebrations of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord in Kokrajhar said, "Political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secured under the BJP government."

He said that PM Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. 

"This unprecedented crowd in Kokrajhar is a befitting reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo," Shah expressed.

The senior BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that it did divide and rule and that it was the only bloodshed in Assam for 20 years and 10,000 youths were killed.

"Congress killed Assamese youths with bullets," Shah alleged.

He said, "Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to. PM Narendra Modi and BJP are committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses."

Shah also stated, "Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam. Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF."

Live TV

Tags:
Amit ShahAssamBodoland Territorial Region AccordBodoland Territorial Region
