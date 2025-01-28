'Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens,' was the statement of US President Donald Trump while addressing a House Republican Members Conference in Washington. The US President hinted that his administration might abolish individual income tax.

Hours later in Delhi, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal touched the nerves of the common man as he demanded that the Central government should waive off all housing loan EMIs of the common man instead of waving off taxes of billionaire businessmen. He also called for reducing the income tax rate.

"Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister on two important issues. I have urged the Modi government to announce that the rich and billionaires won't get any loan waiver from now onwards. If required, they should make a law. A big scandal is running and the nation is being cheated. The BJP government at the Centre is looting money from the government treasury for a few billionaires," said Kejriwal.

He further said that if the government stops the loan waiver of billionaires, the income tax rate can be reduced and GST can be halved. "If you have to waive off loans, then do it for the middle class. A middle-class person who earns Rs one lakh spends Rs 60,000-70,000 in EMIs. They have home loans, vehicle loans and other loans. The Central government should waive home loans, vehicle loans, and farmers' loans. We demand that they should waive off the EMIs of the common man. I have done a calculation. If the loan waivers of the rich are stopped, then the income tax and GST rates can be halved. The taxable limit on income can be doubled. GST on food items can be removed," said Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister on an important issue. The BJP government at the Centre is looting money from the government treasury for a few billionaires... On the other hand, the middle class is… pic.twitter.com/tXmCu42Cm8 January 28, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th budget on February 1. The middle class is facing a huge tax burden as they are not only paying income tax but GST on even small purchases. The middle class has been expecting tax relief and the government is also likely to make some changes in the existing tax slabs as reported by multiple news outlets. With Delhi Polls in sight, the middle class has high hopes from the Central government. But will the Modi government step in to help the middle class - is a question doing round in everyone's mind.