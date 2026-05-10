'Will never allow anyone to make money through corrupt practices': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

After taking oath as Tamil Nadu's first non-Dravidian Chief Minister, new elected CM and TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay addressed the people of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Rejecting the corrupt politics, Vijay promised to the people of Tamil Nadu that he will "never misuse even a single rupee of public money."

Addressing the people he said, "I promise the people of Tamil Nadu that I will never misuse even a single rupee of public money. I have not entered politics for wealth, and all of you know that very well. I will never allow corruption or permit anyone to make money through corrupt practices. This government will belong to the people, and together we will build a stronger and better Tamil Nadu."

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after days of intense political negotiations and multiple meetings with the Governor to secure the majority mark of 118 in the Assembly.

The 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, secured support from Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(M), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

As Vijay was elected from two constituencies and is set to vacate one seat, the alliance’s effective strength stands at 120 MLAs.