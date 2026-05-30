'Will never bow down': Abhishek Banerjee, as he gets CID notice, asked to appear on June 1

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been served a notice by the West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department, directing him to appear at CID headquarters on 1 June, and he has responded with characteristic defiance, saying he will cooperate as per legal advice but will not yield to pressure.

"After taking legal advice in the matter, I will extend all cooperation. But I will never bow down. If they wish, they can arrest me," Banerjee told reporters outside his Kalighat residence in South Kolkata on Saturday.

The notice came after a CID team visited his Harish Mukherjee Road property in the morning, only to be told by security personnel that no one had been staying there for the past few days. Banerjee was at the time at the North Kolkata residence of TMC state general secretary and legislator Kunal Ghosh. The CID subsequently served the notice at his Kalighat home.\

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The notice is linked to a CID investigation into signature mismatches on a Trinamool Congress resolution nominating the party's legislative office-bearers in the West Bengal Assembly, including the Leader of the Opposition, two deputy leaders, and the Chief Whip. The resolution, which named Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition, Nayna Bandyopadhyay and Asima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim, also the Mayor of Kolkata, as Chief Whip, was submitted after Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose insisted on a signed resolution from TMC MLAs. When the signatures of some legislators were found to contain mismatches, the matter was referred to the CID.

Banerjee, as party general secretary, had originally written to the Assembly Secretariat nominating the office-bearers before the Speaker's intervention.

The CID notice is not the only legal pressure Banerjee is facing. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has also served him a notice regarding the Harish Mukherjee Road property, which is registered in the name of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company reportedly owned by members of the Banerjee family. Speaking on that matter, Banerjee said the KMC should clarify which specific portion of the building it considers illegal.

Saturday marked one of Banerjee's first public outings since the West Bengal Assembly election results on 4 May, which ended Trinamool Congress's 15-year hold on power. He visited a party worker in Beliaghata who was allegedly a victim of post-poll violence before returning to Kalighat, where he addressed the media.

(With IANS inputs)