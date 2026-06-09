Will northern lights be visible tonight? Check timings, city list, and best viewing spots for Aurora Borealis
A solar storm may make the Aurora Borealis visible tonight in several regions. Check city-wise timings, visibility areas, and the best locations to catch this rare and beautiful sky event.
- Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, are beautiful natural light displays seen in the sky.
- They appear as glowing waves or curtains of colours like green, pink, purple, red, and yellow.
- These lights are usually visible near the Arctic region but can sometimes be seen in other places during strong solar activity.
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If you’ve ever wanted to see the magical glow of the Northern Lights, this could be your moment. A strong solar storm is heading toward Earth, and it may increase the chances of spotting the Aurora Borealis even from parts of India. It’s a rare opportunity that has skywatchers excited.
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What are the Northern Lights actually?
Aurora Borealis is what happens when the Sun picks a fight with Earth's atmosphere and loses beautifully. Charged solar particles stream in, collide with oxygen and nitrogen gases, and that collision releases energy as light. Oxygen tends to produce green and red. Nitrogen gives you blue and purple. Together they create those rippling, curtain-like displays, the ones that look faintly unreal even in photographs.
Under normal conditions, you'd need to be somewhere near the Arctic to catch them. Strong solar activity changes that equation.
Which Indian locations might see Auroras tonight?
It's a small chance. But it's a real one, and earlier this year, auroras were recorded in Ladakh, which matters. That's not ancient history. It happened.
Hanle, in Ladakh, is the most promising spot. The Indian Astronomical Observatory sits there for a reason: high altitude, minimal light pollution, consistently clear skies. If auroras are going to show up anywhere in India tonight, Hanle is the most likely address.
Other places with a fighting chance:
Nubra Valley
Pangong Tso
Parts of Kashmir
Higher elevations in Uttarakhand
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Tips to watch the Aurora Borealis
Look towards the north after midnight
Choose a place with dark and clear skies
Use a camera with a long exposure for better visibility
Be patient, as auroras can be faint and unpredictable
Seeing the Northern Lights from Indian soil is rare enough that most people never do. But strong geomagnetic storms like this one are exactly when the rare becomes possible. If you're already in Ladakh or the higher reaches of Uttarakhand tonight, honestly just go outside. The worst outcome is a cold, clear night under a sky full of stars. That's not a bad consolation prize.
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