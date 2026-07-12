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‘Will not allow government control’: Former Ram Temple petitioner demands traditional management for Ram Janmabhoomi

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions on July 13 seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
‘Will not allow government control’: Former Ram Temple petitioner demands traditional management for Ram Janmabhoomi
Image Credit: IANS

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