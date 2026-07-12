/‘Will not allow government control’: Former Ram Temple petitioner demands traditional management for Ram Janmabhoomi

Amid the ongoing row surrounding the Ram Temple, alleged donation theft and the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigations, a prominent voice from the original Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement has strongly opposed any form of government control over the temple and called for handing its management back to saints and traditional Sadhu traditions.
Mahant Baba Dharmdas, a former petitioner in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case and Mahant of Hanumangarhi, on Sunday said, “We will not allow any government control over the Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said. “We want to maintain a Sadhu tradition over there. We have been fighting for a long time for the Janmabhoomi. No one should try to establish government control,” quotes ANI.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | A former petitioner in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case, Mahant Baba Dharmdas says, "We will not allow any government control over the Ram Janmabhoomi... We want to maintain a Sadhu tradition over there... We have been fighting for a long time for the… pic.twitter.com/zsmZvjxYVe— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2026
Meanwhile, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, tried to put all doubts to rest. He stressed that the Ayodhya temple trust remains supreme and that the appointment of a proposed CEO will not change this fundamental structure.
“The CEO will be an additional link in the system. The hierarchy of the existing system is not being disturbed. The trust is supreme, and its decisions will be final,” Misra said. He added that the CEO would seek advice from the general secretary and work strictly under the mandate of the trust, with “no scope for government interference.”
Misra emphasised that every decision at the temple must keep the devotee at the heart of it. “A temple exists for its devotees, and whenever we make decisions or take any step, the devotee should remain at the centre of our thoughts and actions,” he said. He also offered a heartfelt prayer, asking Lord Ram to bless the nation with progress and ensure the well-being of all citizens.
The comments come against the backdrop of the ongoing row over alleged embezzlement in the temple.
Reports suggest that cash and jewellery worth crores went missing from the offerings, leading to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) being formed by the Uttar Pradesh government at the trust’s own request. Misra described the incident as a “disgrace” and a matter of deep embarrassment that left everyone associated with the temple feeling humiliated.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions on July 13 seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In response to the row, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has proposed the appoint a professional CEO to bring better accountability, transparency, and oversight in day-to-day affairs.
After the incident surfaced, Ram Temple General Secretary Champat Rai, resigned as part of efforts to overhaul the management. Separately, the opposition plans to raise the issue in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
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